Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $21,743.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.02529352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00194356 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 151,925,131 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

