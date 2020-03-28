Pirl Market Capitalization Achieves $360,429.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Pirl has a market cap of $360,429.00 and approximately $7,296.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirl has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,287,858 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

