Pivot Token Hits One Day Volume of $84,626.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $84,626.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.02509826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

