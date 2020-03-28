PlatinumBAR Market Cap Reaches $3,727.53 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $3,727.53 and $64.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

