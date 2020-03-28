PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 27th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE AGS opened at $3.40 on Friday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 775,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 169,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137,407 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

