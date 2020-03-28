PlayChip Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $4.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.04873841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00065082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036841 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

