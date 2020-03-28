PlayCoin [ERC20] Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (PLX)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $573,593.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.02522093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195533 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

