PlayGame Reaches Market Cap of $124,515.86 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $124,515.86 and approximately $287.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.02525045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194878 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

