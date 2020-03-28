Playkey (PKT) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Playkey has a total market cap of $307,024.35 and approximately $16,558.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Playkey

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

