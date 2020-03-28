Plaza Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

PLZ.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.88. 213,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.44. The firm has a market cap of $294.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLZ.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

