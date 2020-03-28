PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the February 27th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:PHI opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7705 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. PLDT’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PLDT by 4,401.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,277,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after acquiring an additional 105,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

