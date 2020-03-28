PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 27th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PlusTherapeuticsInc . by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

PSTV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 91,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.77. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $22.89.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

