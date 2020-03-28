PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404,003 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.49% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $348,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,416,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 393,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.66.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.