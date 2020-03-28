POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. POA has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $219,595.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Bibox and HitBTC. During the last week, POA has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

About POA

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

