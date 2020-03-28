Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,323 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Essent Group worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Essent Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.