Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

