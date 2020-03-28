Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.35 Million in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,103,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $588.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

