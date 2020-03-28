Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.84 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $231.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

