Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,486.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $38.95 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $771.94 million, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

