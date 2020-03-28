Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $44.00 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

