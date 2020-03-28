Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,736,263 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Kosmos Energy worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,072,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after purchasing an additional 404,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 4,022,692 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,519,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after buying an additional 1,751,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,903,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,626,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at $649,187.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Shares of KOS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.02%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

