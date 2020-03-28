Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,094,710 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Chewy worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $8,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,766.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,225,000 shares of company stock worth $121,734,250.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Chewy Inc has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

