Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 194,020 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 194,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.87% of Calithera Biosciences worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALA. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,559,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after buying an additional 2,809,160 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $13,856,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,458,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 493,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CALA opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.15. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALA. BidaskClub lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.