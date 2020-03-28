Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 670,377 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,377 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $209,470.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,857.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,428 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

