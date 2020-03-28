Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $5.79 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 309,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

