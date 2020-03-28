Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

PII stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

