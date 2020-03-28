Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Update

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,662,400 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 27th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of PII traded down $5.65 on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

