PolySwarm Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1,945.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.02509826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

