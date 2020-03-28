PopularCoin (POP) Market Cap Reaches $39,855.64

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 84.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $39,855.64 and $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00619237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,004,072,777 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

