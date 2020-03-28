POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 27th total of 468,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. 409,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

