PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $147.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,204.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.02099774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.03436354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00623917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00761357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00077033 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00026033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00485328 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016080 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,489,234 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

