Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 846.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Potlatchdeltic worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 391,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 27.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 314,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCH. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of PCH opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.48. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.