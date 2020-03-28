Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a news impact score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL remained flat at $$25.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,007. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $293.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWL. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

