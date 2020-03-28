Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Update

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,502,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 27th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $426,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,027,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

POWI traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. 241,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.