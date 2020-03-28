PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have commented on PQG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PQG stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.89. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Belgacem Chariag bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $556,400.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PQ Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in PQ Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PQ Group by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

