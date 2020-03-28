PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$6.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.52%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.