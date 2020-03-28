Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 549.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 8.00% of Precision BioSciences worth $56,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

