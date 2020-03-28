Prime-XI Hits Market Cap of $2,911.21 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Prime-XI has traded up 104.1% against the dollar. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $2,911.21 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.