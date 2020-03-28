Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $821,946.52 and $4,954.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Poloniex and CoinEgg. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,195,433 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

