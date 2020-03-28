Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,047 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 15.49% of Principal Price Setters Index ETF worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. Principal Price Setters Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

