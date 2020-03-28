Privatix (PRIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,107.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Privatix has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $116,117.33 and approximately $4,107.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.02523207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194236 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

