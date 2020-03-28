Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

IEMG stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 26,220,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

