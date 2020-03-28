Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,495. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average is $187.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.