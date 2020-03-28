Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,579,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $49.22. 23,533,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90.

