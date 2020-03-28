Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,377 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. 16,072,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,700,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

