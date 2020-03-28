Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,553 Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,426,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 378,402 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,770,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 130,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.86. 425,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,795. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

