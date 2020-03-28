Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,111 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 53,372,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,186,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

