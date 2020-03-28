Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,743 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

NYSE:V traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,865,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,598. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $331.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

