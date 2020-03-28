Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $8.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. 30,568,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,973,292. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

