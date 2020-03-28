Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,632 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,902,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,971. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.